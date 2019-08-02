East Texas man accused of stealing box trailer from Arkansas church

MILLER COUNTY, Ar. (KTAL) – Deputies in Miller County say they’ve arrested a man suspected of stealing a box trailer from a local church.

On Thursday, deputies charged Jessie Upchurch with theft of property.

They say the theft happened on July 17 at a church on Highway 82.

The trailer had been maintained on the property and was noted missing by church staff.

Deputies say the trailer was found Tuesday from a residence in Bowie County, Texas.

Upchurch is currently being held without bond pending arraignment at the Miller County Detention Center.