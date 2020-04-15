East Texas man accused of murdering his son after a fight over money

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man has been arrested and accused in the murder of his son after a fight, according to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

Elgin Demoryea Hollingsworth, 49, is charged in the death of Demoryea Marquise Hollingsworth, who was found inside a home in the 200 block of Golden Rule Road around 8:11 a.m. Tuesday by deputies responding to a report of a stabbing.

BCSO says Demoryea Hollingsworth was suffering from a single stab wound and was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital by Life Net. He later died from his injuries.

According to the report, Elgin told police that Demoryea had stayed the night before. On Tuesday morning, Demoryea noticd that money was missing from his wallet and accused his father of taking it.

The two then got into a scuffle where Elgin allegedley picked up the knife and swung it at his son, striking him in the abdomen.

Elgin called 911 for his son, but fled the scene before authorities arrived. He was apprehended by a Texarkana police officer just a short time later.

Elgin has been taken to the Bi-State Jail and his bond has not yet been set.