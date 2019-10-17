East Texas man accused of molesting 18 girls over 5 years

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Ore City man has been indicted on several counts of child sex crimes after he was accused of molesting nearly twenty girls over a five year period.

Jeremy OKieth Kyle was indicted on October 16 for abusing 18 different girls between 2013 and 2018. If convicted, Kyle will be sentenced to life in prison.

He has also gone under several aliases: Corey Webster, Rick, Derrick Willis, Eric Sanders, Brad Smith, Jason, as well as J.

Anyone who had contact with Kyle or anyone named as one of his aliases is urged to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 1-800-804-3547. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will take the necessary steps to protect the individuals’ identities and confidential information.

The U.S. Attorney also released the a statement at the end saying:

“It is important to note that an indictment should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.“