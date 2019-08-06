East Texas K-9 officer finds nearly $23K of meth

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man is behind bars Tuesday morning after a Henderson County K-9 officer named Max found $22,700 pounds of meth in his car.

“It is the largest haul this Office has brought in with the K-9’s. It took solid law-enforcement work and great internal cooperation to make this happen. It shows just how serious we are about cracking-down illegal drugs in this County. ” Botie Hillhouse, Henderson County Sheriff

James Mastin, 60, was pulled over for a traffic violation and was found to be driving without a license. K-9 Max was called in with his handler Deputy Hogan for an open-sniff of the vehicle.

Max found $22,700 worth of meth in the car. Hillhouse said that the amount was not just for personal use.

“Clearly, Miston was not just a user. This meth was for distribution. Meth was his business and now it has rightfully landed him behind bars.”

Mastin has three convictions in Smith County involving drugs. Two were for possession and one was for distribution.

He is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance between 200 grams and 400 grams. If convicted, he faces between 10 years to life in prison.