East Texas game room manager, customer busted for meth

MABANK, Texas (KETK) – The manager of a Mabank game room and his customer were arrested Monday night for meth, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

John Edward Bernard, 58, was the manager of the Silver Mine Game Room, located on SH 198.

He and his customer Kevin Jay Todd, 34, were bust for possession of meth. According to a deputy at the scene, Todd tried hiding the meth behind a gaming machine.

“Our county-wide crackdown on game rooms has been a success. There are some still operating, and often times suspects inside with drugs are arrested. Those owners and managers are on notice – we are ever watchful and we will continue investigating these establishments.” Botie Hillhouse, Henderson County Sheriff

Meth has been the king drug of choice in East Texas and our own Neal Barton took an in-depth look into how the region has become addicted to it.