East Texas deputies searching for teenage murder suspect wanted for Sunday shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK/KTAL) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder involving teenagers near the Liberty-Eylau area.

BCSO says they responded to multiple shots being fired at Riverbend Apartments off FM 2516 shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers reported 18-year-old, Amilleon Jackson, of Texarkana, deceased at the scene.

According to law enforcement officials, the 15-year-old suspect, Antonio Ramon Grigsby, of Texarkana is still on the run.

BCSO says they are not sure what lead to the altercation. No other injuries have been reported.

The shooting is still under investigation.