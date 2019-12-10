East Texas child removed from home living in animal feces, trash

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas couple is behind bars after Gregg County authorities removed their child that was living in animal feces and poor hygienic conditions.

Elisha Gray, 31, and Matthew Alderman, 45, both from Gladewater, are being held on multiple charges including child endangerment and animal cruelty.

According to Gregg County Deputy Josh Tubb, an anonymous tip came in that a child in the 300 block of Sypert Street in Gladewater was not receiving appropriate care. The tipster said he saw the baby in a dirty diaper and it appeared the child had not bathed in a long time.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found the home covered in animal feces and urine. The residence also was covered in trash.

There were nearly thirty animals living inside the home, including a pig and rats.

Neither Gray or Alderman have bonded out of the Gregg County Jail on their charges.