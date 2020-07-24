East Texas caseworker pleads not guilty to sexual assault of teen

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A former East Texas caseworker accused of sexually assaulting a teen she had supervised while employed at a juvenile facility has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

26-year-old Jessica Pratt is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child. She made her first appearance in court Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Pratt allegedly picked the underage victim up from an EZ Mart in Pittsburg, Texas, and drove him to her father and stepmother’s house in Hooks, Texas, where she sexually assaulted him on several occasions.

The arrest affidavit says an officer with the Pittsburg Police Department was contacted by a Titus/Camp County Juvenile probation officer who told him that a teen on her case was having a “relationship” with his caseworker while locked up at Rockdale Academy, in Rockdale, Texas.

The boy allegedly admitted to having sex three times at the Hooks location in Pratt’s bedroom. He allegedly told his probation officer that he was no longer talking to and was ignoring the text of Pratt because he knew it was wrong.

Pratt was arrested on Jul 13 and released a $100,000 bond on July 22.

She is expected to return to court on August 24.