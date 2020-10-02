East Texas caregiver behind bars after stealing thousands of dollars from her patient in Shreveport

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas caregiver is behind bars after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman in Shreveport.

Conchetta Law, 44, of Longview, was arrested for stealing $8,900 from the 92-year-old woman she cared for.

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office between October 2019 and May 2020 Law stole and forged checks from the victim’s bank account to pay her own rent, utilities, insurance and car note.

Law was taken into custody in Longview and taken to Caddo Parish where she was booked into the Caddo Correction Center for Forgery and Exploitation of the infirmed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51