East Texan receives third stay days before execution over questions of mental competency

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man convicted of murdering two Henderson County deputies received a stay of execution late Friday night just five days before he was set to die.

60-year-old Randall Mays was set to receive lethal injection on Wednesday, May 13 for the 2007 killings but the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stepped in to halt it. The case has been remanded to the trial court in Henderson County for further review.

All nine judges on the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals are elected Republicans.

His lawyers have argued that he suffers from severe disillusions and state that Mays believes he is being executed because of his supposed renewable energy plans, not the killing of the two deputies.

The Supreme Court ruled that intellectually disabled individuals cannot be executed, but has given leeway to the states to determine if an inmate meets the threshold.

Mays has received multiple stays in the past due to competency questions. His first came back in 2015 and the second was in October less than two weeks before his execution date.

The October stay was issued by 392nd District Court Judge Joe Clayton to review a schizophrenia diagnosis for Mays. Nearly six weeks later, Clayton removed the stay and scheduled the May 13 execution.

Two other East Texans who were scheduled for executions this spring have had them delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.