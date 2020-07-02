Driver crashes into All Saint Episcopal School, police asking the public for leads

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A driver crashes into an All Saints Episcopal School security booth late Wednesday night.

Authorities say the crash happened between 11 p.m. and midnight. The driver even reportedly took the time to take their license plates off the car before running away. No one was inside the booth at the time of the crash.

The booth was built several years ago as a way to monitor visitors on campus and add an extra layer of safety during the school year.

Police have no description of a driver at this time and are asking that anyone with information to please contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.