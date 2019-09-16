Disagreement led to stabbing in Marshall, one arrested

Crime

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – After a disagreement, one has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend.

On Thursday, September 12 after 5:00 p.m. the Marshall Police Department reported to the scene of a stabbing at 1100 block of Melanie St. inside Belaire Manor Apartments.

The victim, Earnest Lee Cooks, stated his girlfriend, Latoya Leadetta James, and him got into a disagreement.

Cooks said that his girlfriend tried to hit him but responded to stabbing when he tried to leave the apartment.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

James was arrested and charged with aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

