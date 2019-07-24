UPDATE —– (9:13 AM)

Jeremy Cook is described as white with brown hair and brown here. He is 39 years old weighing 230 ibs. and 5’8″.

His truck is a 1999silver Chevrolet Silverado with a TX license plate of BR7-1002. The truck has tinted windows, two white stickers on the back glass. One is a doe and the other a buck.

The vehicle has been reported stolen.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 675-6311.

ORIGINAL—–

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Henderson County Sherriff’s Office has identified the man accused of shooting a deputy early Wednesday morning.

Officials say Jeremy Bryan Cook, 39, shot a deputy after a chase around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities describe Cook as being armed and dangerous. They also add that no one should try to approach him.

Cook has a prior arrest for assault causing bodily injury in Anderson County from 1999.

According to Sherriff Botie Hillhouse, they are also searching for a gold 1999 Chevy Silverado that was stolen early Wednesday morning near the scene. The license plate number is: BR71002

The shooting happened near Berryville around 3:00 Wednesday morning. Authorities say a deputy was attempting to pull over Cook’s motorcycle when he took off.

After the chase ended gunshots were exchanged between the Cook and the deputy. The deputy was hit in the gunfight but has been released from the hospital.

Cook then took off into the woods near County Road 4117 where authorities are continuing to search for him. The roadway has been closed down while authorities work the scene.

Authorities believe Cook may be heading to the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Anyone who may have information on Cook’s whereabouts should call the Henderson County Sherriff’s Office immediately.