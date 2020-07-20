Deputies arrest drug dealers found with methamphetamine in Athens

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Three people have been arrested after they were found with methamphetamine in their possession.

Two were known dealers and the third arrest was arrested in the same vicinity.

Larry Dean McCullough, 39, and Wendy Rachelle Applin, 38, were arrested in the 100 block of Van Horn Drive around 10 p.m.

They were found in a vehicle with a black cloth bag in the passenger’s seat. The bag contained smaller, clear plastic baggies with a crystal-like substance inside. A further search turned up more filled baggies.

They were both charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Joshua Samuel Tadlock, 28, was also arrested Sunday night after deputies found him on a bicycle near McCullough and Applin. He also had a plastic baggie containing meth in his possession.

He has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance.