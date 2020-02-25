Defense team to make their case Tuesday for man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Tyler Walmart

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The defense team for Trumaine Washington is set to make their case Tuesday morning in his trial where is charged with threatening to “shoot up” a Tyler Walmart back in September.

The prosecution rested their case on Monday afternoon after calling eight witnesses over three hours. Several were Walmart employees who testified that Washington seemed “agitated.”

Washington waived his right to a jury trial, instead opting for a bench trial in front of 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen.

During his cross-examination of witnesses on Monday, defense lawyer Zachary Davis had many witnesses admit that they themselves had not actually seen the events unfold after Washington was denied an item return because he did not have a receipt.

Eddie Pate, the sports goods manager for the store, said that after the incident up front, he sold Washington 200 rounds of ammo and a large Bowie knife. Davis pressed Pate that Washington “did not seem agitated” and that he “never felt threatened.”

In a prosecution re-direct, Pate then stated he would not have sold Washington the ammo if he knew of the incident with customer service.

Prosecutors had as their star witnesses Ivory Peavey, an asset protection associate, who said he saw Washington pull the gun and that he “never took his eyes off it.”

Peavey said that he believed Washington to be “an active shooter” and that Washington threatened “I could shoot you and everyone in this store.”

Washington is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony in Texas. If convicted, he will face up to 20 years in prison.

The incident was at a moment of high tension at Walmarts across the state of Texas. Just weeks before, a man killed 22 people in a mass shooting at a store in El Paso. The shooter admitted that he was purposefully targeting Mexicans.

He has been charged with state and federal hate crimes and faces the death penalty.