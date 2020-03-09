Dallas stripper & white supremacist convicted for obstruction of justice in East Texas cocaine-dealing case

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Dallas man was convicted on an obstruction of justice charge in a case involving cocaine and meth dealing at a strip club in Dallas.

In a Tyler federal courtroom, 28-year-old Collin Hayden was found guilty after a five-day trial.

During the investigation, Hayden and his roommate were heard on an undercover recording offering to sell drugs to another individual.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, further investigation revealed Hayden had been personally selling cocaine in the Dallas strip clubs in which he performed and had been supplying meth to a Shreveport buyer who was traveling through East Texas to purchase from Hayden.

When Hayden became aware of his pending federal charges, he turned on his roommate and threatened to have him killed due to the roommate’s association with a white supremacist group.

Hayden also threatened prison guards with a shank-type weapon while he was awaiting trial. He faces up to life in prison.

The case was investigated by the Mount Pleasant DPS office.