Dallas man leads police on wild chase for over an hour, bizarre ending puts him in hospital

DALLAS (KETK) – A wild police chase in Dallas on Monday with a wild ending concluded with a man being taken to custody – and the hospital.

35-year-old Billy Perkins refused to stop when police tried to pull him over. The chase quickly turned dangerous, with speeds reaching more than triple digits, the driver cutting through fields, and driving the wrong direction.

Perkins tried to escape on foot after officers boxed him in, but police quickly captured him. A witness described what it was like seeing him captured.

“He was actually running and they just tackled him like a football game, you know, they sacked him.” Mark Jones, Witness

Later, the squad car that was taking him into custody was rear-ended by a separate vehicle and he was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Perkins was wanted on outstanding warrants and can now add evading arrest to the list of charges against him.