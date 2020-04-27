Dallas man gets 18 months in prison for threatening to assassinate President Trump

DALLAS (KETK) – A Texas man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for threatening to kill President Trump, according to the Associated Press.

Mickael Gedlu was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty back in December.

According to court documents Gedlu wrote on Youtube: “I am waiting for Trump to visit Dallas before I attempt to assassinate him.”

On May 31, 2018, Gedlu was waiting outside the Adolphus Hotel just 30 minutes before the president was set to arrive. He was seen with a sign that said “Kill Trump” and screamed as he was taken into custody “kill the president.”