Dallas man charged with capital murder of wife and two teenage sons

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS)- A Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of his wife

and her two sons, who were 13 and 16 years old.

According to our NBC affiliate, the homicide happened in East Dallas on August 31.

The arrest warrant stated that James Webb, 57, had a headache, and he

began arguing with his wife because she and the boys were being loud.

Webb also told the police, he was tired of all three of the victims yelling, so

he shot them.

Webb later contacted 911 through his emergency medical alert device and told

them what he had done.

“This is a horrible scene, a horrific incident,” said Reuben Ramirez, the deputy chief from the Dallas Police Department.

Webb is currently in custody, and his bond hearing is pending.