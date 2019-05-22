Dallas man arrested for sexual abuse of Nacogdoches child over several years

A Dallas man has been arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a Nacogdoches child over the course of several years, according to police.

Ronnie Ree Roberts Jr was arrested by Glenn Heights police in Dallas and transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail on Monday.

A child under the age of 14 told a school counselor about the abuse. A follow-up interview and exam was conducted at the Harold’s House in Nacogdoches.

Roberts has been charged with Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child, a first-degree felony, and Prohibited Sexual Conduct, a third-degree felony.

He is being held on a $330,000 bond.

If convicted, he is facing over 100 years in prison.