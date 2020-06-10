Dallas-area man murders two teenage daughters before killing himself

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) – A Mesquite man shot and killed his two teenage daughters before turning the gun on himself, according to local police.

Officers were sent to the home around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Inside was 63-year-old Raymon Haydel with a gunshot wound to the head.

Found in the another part of the home were his 16- and 17-year-old daughters, each with multiple wounds.

Their identities were initially being withheld so that family members could ne notified.

It is unclear as of this writing what was the motive for Haydel.