Dallas 9-year-old girl killed in mistaken gang-related shooting

DALLAS (KETK) – A Dallas 9-year-old girl was shot and killed in what police say was a gang-related shooting in the wrong apartment.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday just northeast of downtown. Witnesses told officers that the suspects approached an apartment and demanded one of the residents come outside.

When the person refused, the suspects circled around to the back of the building and opened fire on the wrong apartment.

The child’s identity has not been released and police are still searching for the suspect.

