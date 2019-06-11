Crockett man taken into custody for burglary after wrecking during police chase in Palestine Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PALESTINE, TX (KETK) - A Crockett man was taken into custody following a police chase through Palestine on Monday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

Robert Eldrige Lee, 44, was booked for burglary of a home and evading arrest.

Lee was seen breaking into a home on CR 386 and fled in a grey Volkswagen towards Palestine.

Cherokee County authorities began pursuing him after he refused to stop.

A viewer sent in footage of the chase.

The chase went into the city of Palestine and ended after Lee wrecked in the 1200 block of East Park. He then fled on foot.

Deputies located him after 20 minutes and took him in without incident.

Lee is sitting in the Anderson County Jail. Bond has not yet been set.