Criminal activity may be involved in Kilgore women’s disappearance

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office believes “criminal activity” may be involved in the disappearance of a woman last week, according to Joshua Tubb.

Rosemary Rodriguez disappeared leaving a home in the Mt. Pisgah Road area of Kilgore on Monday, October 7.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to her location.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a blue Walmart smock and blue pants. She drives a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with an OU sticker on the back window and Texas license plates #GCM3117.