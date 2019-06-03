Couple found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - A Prince George's County, Maryland couple visiting the Dominican Republic found dead in their hotel room died of respiratory failure, according to the country's national police.

A statement from the Dominican Republic National Police obtained by CNN said that an autopsy concluded that the couple had respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, a condition caused by excess fluid in the lungs.

Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, missed their scheduled check out time at the Bahia Principe Hotel in La Romana.

Hotel staff members went into their room and found the couple unresponsive Thursday, spokesman Frank Felix Duran Mejia of the Dominican Republic National Police told CNN. Hotel staff contacted local authorities.

There were no signs of violence in the room.

Various medications meant to treat high blood pressure were found in the room, police confirmed.

Relatives told WBAL that Holmes and Day were engaged. The couple was supposed to fly back home the day they were found, the station reported.

The couple's bodies have been transported to the Dominican National Institute of Forensic Sciences for an exam.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident at one of our hotels in La Romana, Dominican Republic, and want to express our deepest condolences to their family and friends," Bahia Principe Hotels said in a statement.