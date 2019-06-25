Convicted Lufkin sex offender out on bond re-arrested for child sexual assault

A Lufkin man who was released on bond in March for indecency with a child was re-arrested on Friday for child sexual assault, according to Angelina County judicial records.

Tommy Dwayne Parker, 44, was arrested back on March 25 of this year for sexual indecency with a child for an incident back in August 2018. He posted bond the next day, however records do not show the amount.

Parker was re-arrested back on Friday, June 21 for sexually assaulting a child. He remains in the Angelina County Jail.

Parker has been arrested and convicted of child sex crimes twice in the past two decades.

In 1997, he was charged with Sexual Contact with a Child. He was sentenced to just 90 days in jail and 10 years probation.

Later in 2001, Parker was arrested again for the same charge. That time he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was released in 2013.

Parker also was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2001, but it was later dismissed.