TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you’re a fan of classic cars, this story may make your heart sink.

Tyler police are investigating the theft of a 1937 Packard Convertible that was stolen out of a storage unit and sold on Facebook.

Details for the crime are limited at this time and investigators are asking that you call Detective King if you have any information.

Police also wanted to remind the public to be sure to purchase vehicles from a reputable source.