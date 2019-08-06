Charges upgraded in the death of Maleah Davis

HOUSTON (KETK) – Prosecutors are bringing a more serious charge against the man arrested in connection with the death of four-year-old Maleah Davis.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office filed upgraded charges on Derion Vence. He is now charged with causing serious bodily injury to Maleah.

Vence is currently charged with tampering with evidence, which carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

The new charge, however, can carry a life sentence. The DA’s office says a murder charge is not off the table.

