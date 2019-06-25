Texas AG’s office takes over rape case against Nacogdoches baseball players

The case involving two star Nacogdoches baseball players accused of rape and assault has been transferred to the Texas Attorney General’s Office due to a conflict of interest.

Tristan Smith, 18, and Jacek Karczewski, 17, were both arrested back in March for allegedly sexually assaulting two females at Smith’s home in the Cody Ranch subdivision.

Shortly after the arrests, Nacogdoches County District Attorney Nicole LoStracco reported a conflict of interest because she personally knew the Smith and Karzewski families.

The case was surrendered to the Texas Attorney General’s office.

It has not yet been presented before a grand jury.

Assistant Nacogdoches County DA Andrew Jones said that the AG’s office will do a suburb job of handling the case

“In my experience with the Attorney General’s office, they have been very thorough in going through, examining the evidence, determining what the appropriate charges are to bring before they even present a case to a grand jury.” They have folks that specialize in certain aspects or areas of criminal law.” Andrew Jones

According to the indictments, Smith and Karczewski are accused of getting two girls drunk on vodka. They are identified under the pseudonyms Serena and Kaitlin.

Serena was allegedly then led into a bedroom where she was raped by Karczewski and sexually assaulted by Smith.

She then alleges Karczewski brandished a long-barreled firearm and kicked her repeatedly.

Kaitlin also claims that she was kicked by Karczewski. They both also say that a third individual, Karlus Flanagan, 18, watched the assaults and did not intervene.

Karczewski and Smith were both stars of the Nacogdoches baseball team and both had accepted Power Five Conference scholarships.

Smith signed with the University of Houston while Karczewski accepted a scholarship to Oklahoma State.