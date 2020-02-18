Cavender’s in Lufkin reported stolen merchandise, police searching for suspects

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Cavender’s in Lufkin reported stolen merchandise and police are now searching for suspects responsible for the crime.

Surveillance video captured a man and woman entering the store in mid-January and picking up merchandise as they wandered through the aisles.

They were seen going into the restrooms but left without purchasing anything.

Store employees felt something wasn’t right and that’s when they checked the restrooms and dressing rooms where they found empty boxes.

If you recognize the people in the video, you are urged to contact Crime Stopper immediately.