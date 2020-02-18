Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Cavender’s in Lufkin reported stolen merchandise, police searching for suspects

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Cavender’s in Lufkin reported stolen merchandise and police are now searching for suspects responsible for the crime.

Surveillance video captured a man and woman entering the store in mid-January and picking up merchandise as they wandered through the aisles.

They were seen going into the restrooms but left without purchasing anything.

Store employees felt something wasn’t right and that’s when they checked the restrooms and dressing rooms where they found empty boxes.

If you recognize the people in the video, you are urged to contact Crime Stopper immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC