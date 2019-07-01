Carthage man convicted of drug charges, created fake Facebook account to throw off agents

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Carthage man is facing 20 years in federal prison after being convicted late last week of drug trafficking and obstruction charges.

Winfred Earl Ware Jr was convicted of distributing more than 50 grams of meth. To try and obstruct guilt, he created a fake Facebook account pretending to be a government witness that was trying to show his innocence.

According to prosecutors, he was doing this so witnesses at his original trial would alter their testimony.

The charge was initially dismissed until the scheme was discovered.

Ware faces 10 years in jail for the drug charges and another 10 years in jail for obstruction of justice charges stemming from the fake messages.