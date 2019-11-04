Capital murder trial set to start for man accused of shooting Tyler gas station clerk

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The trial for a Tyler man accused of capital murder is set to get underway on Monday after several years of delays and continuances.

Dameon Jamrc Mosley, 28, is charged with the murder of Billy Dale Stacks during a robbery at a Tyler gas station back on Jan. 28, 2017. Stacks was shot several times just before 4 a.m. and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The state has shown in pre-trial hearings that they intend to seek the death penalty for Mosley. Stacks was 62-years-old and had worked at the gas station for 12 years.

The shooting occurred at the Conoco gas station in north Tyler, just before the intersection of HWY 271 and Loop 323.

Mosley was arrested the next day in Dallas. Two other suspects, Lamarcus Hannah, 35, and Kedarius Oliver, 26, were also arrested for their involvement in the robbery.

Both Hannah and Oliver are also from Tyler. Under Texas law, they have also been charged with capital murder.

If convicted and sentenced to death, Mosley would be the first Tyler man to be handed the death penalty since James Calvert.

Calvert was convicted of shooting his ex-wife back on October 31, 2012, and then kidnapping his four-year-old son. He was sentenced to death on October 14, 2015, by Judge Jack Skeen.

His execution date has not yet been set.