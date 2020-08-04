Capital murder trial for Bullard man pushed back due to DNA testing, pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The capital murder trial for a Bullard man was pushed back Tuesday afternoon due to the coronavirus pandemic and both sets of lawyers awaiting DNA testing results.

23-year-old Brentavian Henderson is charged for allegedly killing Roy Bowins, 77, back in November 2018 while he and two others were stealing a car and two TVs.

His alleged accomplices were his sister, Krystal Dixon, and his girlfriend, Tationna Mosley. They both pleaded guilty to burglary and tampering with evidence charges last summer and were sentenced to 10 years probation.

According to an arrest warrant, investigators believe that Bowins was beaten in his head, face, and neck. He also was allegedly dragged from the house to a shack, where his body was later discovered.

Smith County prosecutor Richard Vance informed 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell that DNA testing done by the state had slowed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The items being tested for Henderson’s trial would be done “sometime in September.”

Vance also said that the lab could not give a more precise timeline for when results would be back. Lead defense attorney Jeff Haas also told Russell that the results of the DNA testing would determine what his next course of action would be, in terms of other pieces of evidence that would need testing or having an expert witness testify.

Russell also spoke about how the pandemic has pushed back jury trials in Texas for months and was not optimistic about any trial starting before October. He scheduled the next status hearing for the beginning of October, but did not give an exact date.

Judge Russell also asked the defendants to give him any potential scheduling conflicts the lawyers might have over the next year so he could begin searching for a start date.

He referenced the case of William Davis, the former CHRISTUS nurse accused of murdering patients back in 2018.

Davis’ defense attorneys are representing a Dallas man also accused of capital murder. That trial was just about to begin when the pandemic forced most court proceedings to come to a halt.

This meant that Davis’ trial will be pushed back to 2021 after 114th District Judge Christi Kennedy’s retirement. It will instead be overseen by Austin Jackson, who won the seat in a runoff election last month.