Canton man found guilty of federal drug trafficking, could face 20 years in jail

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Canton man has pled guilty to federal drug trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown and FBI Special Agent Matthew DeSarno.

Andrew Harris, 55, pled guilty on Monday of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Harris was stopped for a traffic violation in Van Zandt where police found 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, according to documents presented in court.

Further investigation revealed Harris admitted to distributing between 50 and 200 grams of methamphetamine.

Harris was indicted by a grand jury in May.

Under federal law, Harris could face up to 20 years in federal prison.