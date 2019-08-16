Burglars steal several Apple Watches and computers from Tyler Best Buy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Best Buy on South Broadway was burglarized early Friday morning with a “large number” of Apple watches and computers reported stolen, according to Officer Don Martin.

Martin said that six people were caught on security cameras at 2:30 a.m. breaking open the door with a crowbar. All the suspects were wearing hoodies and gloves.

Security video shows that the burglars were in and out of the store in just five minutes.

The burglars’ vehicles were a white compact SUV and a silver 4-door Sedan, that police say could possibly be a Camry.

Investigators believe that this is an organized crime ring that has struck numerous Best Buy retail stores recently in the State of Texas.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.