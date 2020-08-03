Bullard firefighter arrested on child pornography charges, allegedly had hundreds of files on his phone

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County firefighter is behind bars after being arrested on charges of child pornography.

According to Deputy Larry Christian, the sheriff’s office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and exploited Children back in April. It contained an Instagram photo of 43-year-old Matthew Clearman of Lindale in a firefighter uniform along with an image depicting “child pornography and lewd visual material.”

On July 20, investigators sent a search warrant to Instagram and received back multiple images of graphic materials. Victims in the photos and videos were between the ages of 7-16.

On July 31, deputies searched his home and recovered several electronic devices. Christian said that “these devices revealed hundreds of images of child pornography.”

Over the weekend, Bullard police and Smith County deputies arrested Colearman at the Fire Station in Bullard.

A search of judicial records shows that Clearman does not have any prior convictions or arrests in Smith County. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.