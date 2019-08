NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Suspects who burglarized the Exxon on HWY 69 in Bullard broke into a gas station in Nacogdoches County stealing similar items on Friday.

Miscellaneous items such as cigarettes and cell phones were stolen.

Two vehicles were involved in the burglaries including a white Toyota SUV and a black Honda CRV.

If you have any information regarding the crime, contact the Bullard Police Department at (903) 894-7788.

RELATED CONTENT: Bullard police seeking burglary suspects