Brother, sister dead, 3 others injured in Houston murder-suicide

KATY, Texas (KETK) – A family gathering outside of Houston ended in tragedy overnight with a brother and sister dead and three others injured, according to a report from our sister station KPRC.

According to police, the murder-suicide happened around 11:30 Wednesday night.

The family had just moved into the house on Monday and it appears the gathering was a house warming party.

Investigators do not know what led to the shooting at this time or any potential motive.

Police say that a brother of one of the renters opened fire, killing his sister and injuring two other women and one man before turning the gun on himself.

Two teens who were at the shooting ran for cover; and one locked herself in a bathroom and the other ran away, authorities said.

Deputies said another woman jumped a fence in the backyard and ran away. She called 911.

“She called 911 and we were able to recover her,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls. “She is uninjured and she is talking with our detectives.”

Investigators said of the three people injured one was shot in the chest, another in the face, and the third in the hand.