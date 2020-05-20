Body found in Henderson County, deputies believe foul play involved

LARUE, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County deputies are investigating what they believe is a suspicious death after a body was found in Larue.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the body was found on CR 4307 Wednesday morning. The victim was found to be a 57-year-old, white male. Hillhouse said that other than that, they do not know much as of this writing.

A friend of the victim called law enforcement around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy. Hillhouse said that the autopsy is expected to be completed Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators have spent the day speaking to witnesses around the area and working with the Texas Rangers.

Details are scarce at this time and KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.