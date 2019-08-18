Body found in car appeared to be homicide in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Investigators reported to the scene of a homicide Sunday morning where they found a man dead in a car, according to Alton Lenderman.

After speaking to several witnesses, the victim was identified as Joseph Williams.

The investigation revealed that the homicide possibly occurred at a residence.

23 hours later, an arrest warrant was issued for Mykel Whitehead, 28.

Information led investigators to Whitehead at a Nacogdoches hotel. He was taken into custody without incident.