Bodies found in truck container believed to be trafficked Chinese nationals

LONDON (KETK) – The 39 bodies found in a truck container in London on Wednesday are believed to be Chinese nationals that were being smuggled into the UK, according to local police.

38 of the bodies were identified as adults while one was found to be a teenager.

“You know the trafficking, there is simply not enough being done in terms of security, in terms of the protection of vehicles across Europe, we need to be working far more with the Europeans but you know there lies an issue in terms of Brexit, how close we can influence some of the things that need to be done to try and stop these things from happening.” Richard Burnett, Chief Executive of Road Haulage Association

The 25-year-old driver has been detained on suspicion of murder. He has only been identified as a Northern Ireland man.

While the nationality of the victims has been revealed, authorities are still working to add names to the faces.

For years, illegal immigrants have attempted to reach Britain stowed away in the back of trucks, often seeking to reach the UK from the European mainland.