Blue Bell ice cream licker gets 30-days jail time, must pay more than $1,500

Crime

by: The Associated Press

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) — A 24-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail for posting a video on social media last August of himself removing an ice cream container from a Texas market freezer, licking the contents and returning the container to the freezer.

D’Adrien Anderson also was sentenced to an additional six-month jail term probated for two years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,565 in restitution to Blue Bell Creameries, which had to replace all of its products in the freezer.

The incident happened on August 26 at a Walmart in Port Arthur. Store surveillance cameras showed that he finally took the Blue Bell ice cream from the freezer and bought it, which wasn’t captured in the social media video, authorities said.

Anderson could have been sentenced to up to a year in jail and fined $4,000 for misdemeanor criminal mischief.

