Black teen murdered in suspected hate crime just days after high school graduation

AKRON, Ohio (KETK/WFLA) – An Ohio woman who had just graduated from high school was gunned down in a car and investigators are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible.

Na’kia Crawford in Akron was waiting at a stoplight on Sunday with her grandmother when a man pulled up and fired multiple shots into the car. She suffered multiple wounds, but her grandmother was uninjured.

She was taken to the hospital and died the next day. No arrests have been made in the murder. Police say they are looking for tips and suspect the killing was racially motivated.

One witness told the Beacon Journal that a white man pulled up in a black sports car and then fired the shots.

Crawford was described as a soft-spoken woman with a kind heart. Family members say she was focused on her eduation.

“That bond was automatically there and I’m going to miss her forever. Her presence is what I’m gonna miss the most,” said her sister, Nicolette Crawford. “It really do make me happy and it let me know that my sister was loved.”