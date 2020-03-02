Authorities seeking information regarding bald eagle shot in San Augustine County

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Game Wardens are seeking information regarding a bald eagle that was found shot in the national forest.

On Saturday, February 1 a bald eagle was found alive with an apparent gunshot wound in the national forest near FM 2390.

A $1,000 award is being offered leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or person responsible for the illegal act.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact Operation Game Thief at 1.800,792.4263.