Aunt of dead Dallas 1-year-old arrested for child endangerment

DALLAS (KETK) – Chrystal Jackson, the aunt of the toddler whose body was pulled from a North Texas landfill last week, has been arrested and booked on a charge of child endangerment.

According to our sister station in Dallas KXAS, Jackson had been given temporary custody of her nephew, 18-month-old Cedric Jackson, by Child Protective Services after they removed the boy from his mother’s home in May.

Cedric was reported missing July 10 and found the next day in a landfill in Rowlett.

Chrystal’s boyfriend, Sedrick Johnson, told police he’d swaddled Cedric so tightly that he stopped breathing. After attempts to do CPR failed, he said he put the boy in a car and drove him to a dumpster. Johnson, who has been charged with felony injury to a child, was booked in a Dallas County Jail last week and is being held on $500,000 bond.

CPS confirmed last week that six additional children, from ages 6 to 10, have been removed from Chrystal Jackson’s home. CPS said two of the children belonged to her and the other four belonged to Johnson.

It is not clear if Chrystal’s child endangerment charge is related to Cedric’s case or if it’s related to one of the other six children removed from the home.

Chrystal is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on $35,000 bond.