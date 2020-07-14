Attorneys preparing insanity defense for man accused of El Paso massacre

EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – Attorneys appear to be preparing an insanity plea for the man suspected of carrying out a killing spree in West Texas last year.

Counsel for Patrick Crusius says he was in a psychotic state and being treated with medication, just minutes before the shooting.

The shooting at the El Paso Walmart left 23 dead and nearly two dozen others injured. Crusius is also suspected of authoring a racist manifesto against Hispanics before carrying out the massacre.

A successful plea on grounds of mental illness could keep him from receiving the death penalty.