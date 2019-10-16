Athens woman arrested for hiding meth in her bra

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – An Athens woman is waking up in jail Wednesday morning after being charged with hiding meth in her bra, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Crista Mayes, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after the incident.

The sheriff said that a deputy pulled over a white pickup truck after midnight Wednesday morning in Gun Barrel City for a defective light and said the driver’s voice was cracking and he was visibly shaking.

The deputy then searched the vehicle for weapons and drugs where he found a glass pipe in the passenger side door panel where Mayes was sitting. She then confessed to hiding meth in her bra and purse.

“It does not matter if it is Saturday afternoon or midnight on a weekday, we are out patrolling Henderson County looking for anything suspicious that helps our campaign against drugs here.” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse

Mayes faces up to two years in prison if she is convicted.