TYLER, Texas (KETK) – At least one dozen pistols were stolen from Gander RV & Outdoors in Tyler in a burglary early Friday morning, according to Officer Andy Erbaugh.

The break-in occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning and that between 12 to 15 FN pistols were taken from the scene.

Erbaugh said that investigators are pursuing several leads and that the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and KETK News will provide updates as more details become available.