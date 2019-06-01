At least 12 people dead at shooting in Virginia Beach

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - The Latest on a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach (all times local):

9 p.m.



Police say the victims of a shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal center were found on three floors and one victim was shot in car outside the building.



Police Chief James Cervera gave the details in a Friday night news conference, hours after the shooting, which killed 12 people.



He also says four shooting victims are undergoing surgery.



He says a long gun battle erupted between the shooter and four police officers. Police aren't naming the suspect, who was killed as authorities returned fire.



___



8:55 p.m.



The death toll from a shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal center has increased to 12.



Police Chief James Cervera says the 12th victim in the Friday shooting died on the way to the hospital. He gave the latest details on the incident in a news conference.



He said officials won't be releasing the name of the suspect, who was killed by authorities returning fire.



The police chief says the gunman used .45-caliber handgun with a suppressor. Unlike some states, silencers are legal in Virginia, though it is illegal to have one in Virginia Beach per local ordinance.





6:55 p.m.



Police say 11 people have been killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.



Police Chief James Cervera said Friday that a shooter opened fire and shot "indiscriminately" at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Building Friday afternoon.



Cervera said police returned fire, killing the suspect. He said the suspect was a longtime employee of the city's Public Works Department. One of the people shot is a police officer.



___



6:40 p.m.



Hospital officials say six people have been wounded in a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach.



Sentara Healthcare said on its Twitter account that five people were taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and a sixth patient was taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital after the shooting just after 4 p.m. Friday. The company said the sixth patient was being transferred to the Level 1 Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Virginia Beach police said a suspect was taken into custody after the shooting. They said they believe there was only one shooter.



___



5:11 p.m.



Police in Virginia Beach say a shooting at a municipal center has left multiple people wounded. They say a suspect has been taken into custody after Friday afternoon's shooting and they believe there was only one shooter.



There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.