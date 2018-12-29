Arrest warrant reveals new details in Thursday Tyler shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - An arrest warrant obtained by KETK Friday provides new insights into a double homicide in Tyler.

Both victims of the Thursday morning shooting were shot in the head and the alleged killer told police where the murder weapon was, according to the warrant.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, Tyler Police officers were called to the 2300 block of Ridgewood Drive in reference to an aggravated assault.

When an officer arrived, he was informed the alleged shooter, Harvey Louis Martin, 52, of Whitehouse, was at the Tyler Police Department.

The victims have been identified as Krista Newman, 25, of Frankston, and Caleb McGrady, 26, of Tyler.

According to the warrant, both were found lying in the road near a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the head.

The warrant reveals about 10 people were at the residence when the murders reportedly took place.

Police say two witnesses were outside when the murders occurred.

One witness says he was standing in the yard when he heard two gunshots. He says he then looked up and saw what he believed was Harvey Martin's truck speeding off.

Officers at the police department say Martin was driving a white, late 90s model Ford F350 flatbed truck. Officials believe that is the same vehicle the witness saw driving away from the scene.

While Martin was at the police department, he told officers, the gun reportedly used in this crime was in his vehicle.

Martin then said he did not want to talk further without an attorney.

Martin has been booked into the Smith County Jail on the charge of capital murder on a $1 million bond.

A Tyler resident we spoke with said this violent crime is very out of the norm for this neighborhood.

"It's over here and I'm just like what's going on you know. I don't know. Tyler's not safe anymore." -Hilary Costa, Tyler resident

KETK talked with the man who lives in the house where the crime occurred, and he says McGrady and Newman were at the residence for the party.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact:

Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000,

Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.